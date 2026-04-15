Railways to run Bengaluru weekly special to clear summer rush

Additionally, the South Western Railway weekly summer specials between SMVT Bengaluru and Rupsa. The Bengaluru-Rupsa Express Special will depart SMVT Bengaluru at 4.35 pm on April 15, 22 and 29 and will reach Rupsa at 8.30 pm the next day.

In the return direction, the Rupsa-Bengaluru Cantonment Express Special will depart at 11.30 pm on April 16, 23 and 30 and arrive at Bengaluru Cantonment at 5.30 am on the third day.

Stoppages will include Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Renigunta, Vijayawada, Bhubaneswar and Kharagpur.