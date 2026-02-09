Railways to discontinue UTS App from March 1

CHENNAI: The Southern Railway is decommissioning its Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS App) from March 1 as part of efforts to consolidate services into a single RailOne App.
Initially, season ticket booking or renewal and new user registration were disabled on the UTS App. Subsequently, platform ticket booking and R-Wallet top-up functionalities were also disabled, though the application is still available on the App Store. However, the available R-Wallet balance will not lapse or be forfeited due to the decommissioning of the UTS App. The balance will be available for use on the RailOne App.
The Railways has requested passengers to download and use the RailOne App, which will be the single, unified and official mobile platform for ticketing and passenger services. The booking process in this app is simple and secure, with multiple payment options including UPI, debit/credit cards, R-wallet and net banking, claimed the Southern Railway.
Passengers can conveniently track PNR status, manage cancellations, monitor refund status, and order food in a single app. Complaints, feedback and service requests can be lodged easily through integrated RailMadad support. The existing IRCTC or UTS credentials can be used for signing in to the RailOne app, according to the release.