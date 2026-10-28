Railways to cut off power from train charging points from 11 pm to 5 am

CHENNAI: The Railway Board has directed all railway zones to disconnect power supply to mobile phone and other electronic device charging points in train coaches between 11 pm and 5 am, following a power bank explosion incident on a train in the South Eastern Railway zone.
The directive was issued through a circular from the Mechanical Engineering Directorate of the Railway Board, citing safety concerns over the use of charging points during night hours.
The move comes after a passenger's power bank reportedly exploded while he was sleeping on a train, causing smoke to spread. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident.
Charging points have been provided in various types of train coaches to enable passengers to charge mobile phones, laptops and other electronic devices during their journeys.
However, the proposed restriction has raised concerns over the inconvenience it could cause to passengers, particularly those undertaking long-distance journeys. There have been calls for the Railway Board to reconsider the order in view of its potential impact on passengers.