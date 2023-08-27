Begin typing your search...

Railways should be more vigilant, says Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee on Saturday condoled the deaths due to a blaze in a stationary train in Madurai

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|26 Aug 2023 10:30 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-08-26 22:30:10.0  )
Railways should be more vigilant, says Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday condoled the deaths due to a blaze in a stationary train in Madurai and asked the Railways to be more vigilant regarding safety.

“Another devastating incident in railways, this time at Madurai (Tamil Nadu) today, involving a massive fire in a train, and leading to at least 9 shocking and tragic deaths and minimally 20 critical injury cases,” she wrote on X.

“While I convey my condolences to the families of the deceased & pray for the injured, expect that inquires would fix responsibilities soon. May I also urge the railway authorities to be more vigilant and less callous about safety and human lives?” the chief minister added.

Tamil NaduWest Bengal Chief Minister Mamata BanerjeeMaduraidevastating incidenttragic deaths
DTNEXT Bureau

