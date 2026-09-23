Railways sanctions Rs 2,241.67 crore for Salem-Karur-Dindigul doubling

Of the sanctioned cost, Rs 1,580.33 crore has been earmarked for civil works, Rs 281.78 crore for signalling and telecommunications, and Rs 379.56 crore for electrical works, including traction and general electrical works.

The Salem-Karur-Dindigul section, which currently has a single line, forms an important link in the route connecting Bengaluru with the southern districts of Tamil Nadu. Once the doubling of this section and the Hosur-Omalur section are completed, a continuous double-line corridor will be available from Bengaluru towards Madurai and Thoothukudi.