Railways operating 7 special trains from TN to Varanasi for Kashi Tamil Sangamam 4.0: Ministry

CHENNAI: The Indian Railways is operating seven special trains between Kanyakumari, Chennai, Coimbatore and Varanasi to facilitate large-scale participation in the Kashi Tamil Sangamam 4.0, strengthening the cultural bonds between the Tamil-speaking region and the ancient spiritual hub of Kashi, the railway ministry said on Tuesday.

Officials said these special trains have been scheduled to ensure seamless travel, comfortable long-distance connectivity and timely arrivals for participants attending the multi-day cultural immersion programme.

"The services began with the first train departing from Kanyakumari on November 29. This was followed by an additional special departure from Chennai on December 2," the ministry said in a press note.

"The next departures are scheduled from Coimbatore on December 3, Chennai on December 6, Kanyakumari on December 7, Coimbatore on December 9 and another service from Chennai on December 12, 2025," it added.

According to the ministry, with these planned departures, a total of seven special trains will operate from Tamil Nadu's key originating cities to Varanasi in a well-coordinated and phased manner.

To ensure timely return travel, the railways has also arranged a series of special services from Varanasi.

"These include departures for Kanyakumari on December 5, Chennai on December 7 and Coimbatore on December 9, followed by additional return services scheduled for Chennai on December 11, Kanyakumari on December 13, Coimbatore on December 15 and again for Chennai on December 17, 2025," the press note said.

The Kashi Tamil Sangamam 4.0 began on Tuesday to continue the long-standing cultural connection between Tamil Nadu and Kashi.

The officials said this edition is centred on the theme of "Let Us Learn Tamil -- Tamil Karkalam", promoting linguistic and cultural exchanges between the two regions through Tamil-learning initiatives in Varanasi schools, study tours for students from the Kashi region to Tamil Nadu and the symbolic Sage Agastya Vehicle Expedition from Tenkasi to Kashi.

"Kashi Tamil Sangamam 4.0 embodies the essence of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, encouraging people to understand and appreciate the richness of cultures beyond their own," the ministry said.

Anchored by the Ministry of Education, with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras and the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) serving as the principal knowledge partners, and the participation of 10 ministries including railway, the event brings together students, artisans, scholars, spiritual leaders, teachers and cultural practitioners of the two regions together, facilitating the exchange of ideas, cultural practices and traditional knowledge between them.

The railway ministry said by running these seven special trains and coordinating a meticulously-planned, culturally-rich itinerary, the Indian Railways is playing a central role in connecting diverse regions of the country and reinforcing the shared heritage between Tamil Nadu and Kashi.