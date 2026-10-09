Railways invites bids for 21.5-km fourth line from Guduvanchery to Chengalpattu

The work, which is estimated to cost Rs 273.26 crore, covers the construction of the new track and associated bridges and structures, besides signalling, telecommunications, and overhead electrification. The track is designed to support train speeds of up to 160 kmph, and the project has a completion period of 730 days.

The development is part of the proposed fourth line connecting Tambaram-Chengalpattu corridor, which is used by several lakh commuters every day. The Southern Railway had completed the final location survey (FLS) for the 31-km stretch last year, after which the project got the necessary clearance from the Railway Board in 2025.