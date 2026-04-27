Railways extends summer specials on Mangaluru, Tirunelveli routes till June

The Mangaluru Central–Chennai Egmore special will operate on Mondays from May 4 to June 8, leaving Mangaluru at 4 pm and reaching Chennai Egmore at 10.55 am the next day. In the return direction, it will leave Chennai Egmore at 2 pm on Tuesdays from May 5 to June 9 and reach Mangaluru at 7 am the following day.

The service will run through key stations across Kerala and Tamil Nadu, including Kozhikode, Shoranur, Palakkad, Erode, Salem, Katpadi and Arakkonam before reaching Chennai.