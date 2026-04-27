Railways extends summer specials on Mangaluru, Tirunelveli routes till June

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has extended the run of several summer special trains, including services between Mangaluru and Egmore and additional trains connecting Tirunelveli and Tambaram, to manage passenger demand over the coming weeks.
The Mangaluru Central–Chennai Egmore special will operate on Mondays from May 4 to June 8, leaving Mangaluru at 4 pm and reaching Chennai Egmore at 10.55 am the next day. In the return direction, it will leave Chennai Egmore at 2 pm on Tuesdays from May 5 to June 9 and reach Mangaluru at 7 am the following day.
The service will run through key stations across Kerala and Tamil Nadu, including Kozhikode, Shoranur, Palakkad, Erode, Salem, Katpadi and Arakkonam before reaching Chennai.
In addition, services of special trains between Tirunelveli and Egmore, and between Tirunelveli and Tambaram, have also been extended. The Tirunelveli–Chennai Egmore special will run on Thursdays from May 7 to June 11, while the return service from Chennai Egmore will operate on Fridays from May 8 to June 12.
Similarly, the Tirunelveli–Tambaram special will run on Sundays from May 3 to June 7, with the return service from Tambaram operating on Mondays from May 4 to June 8. Advance reservation for these special trains will open at 8 am on April 28.