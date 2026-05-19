Railways approves Rs 993 crore Arakkonam-Chengalpattu doubling project to boost Chennai suburban rail network

The section forms part of the Chennai suburban circular rail network connecting Chennai Beach, Tambaram, Chengalpattu, and Arakkonam.

The route serves several major economic and industrial hubs, including Mahindra World City, Sriperumbudur, Oragadam, and Irungattukottai, along with important automobile, cement, and manufacturing industries. The proposed Parandur airport project is also located close to the alignment, further increasing the strategic importance of the route.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the project would play a significant role in easing congestion on the busy Chennai suburban rail network while improving punctuality and operational efficiency. The project would strengthen both passenger and freight movement across the corridor, benefiting transportation of key commodities, including cement, automobiles, food grains, iron, and steel.