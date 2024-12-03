Railway workers protest against official apathy in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: Railway employees in Tiruchy, who are involved in the maintenance of railway coaches staged a protest on Monday, for anti-worker activities initiated by the officials and laying off workers.

It is said that around 300 employees including 80 persons in the electric department, 188 in the mechanical department and 50 in AC maintenance are working at the rail coach centre in Tiruchy, which undertakes maintenance works for at least 15 trains daily.

The workers charged that the officials force them to work round the clock.

On Monday, the workers headed by SRMU state deputy general secretary Veerasekaran staged a protest in front of the maintenance centre.

The officials visited the spot and held talks with the protesting members.