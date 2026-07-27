Railway union asks how smaller cities got metro projects

Sankaranarayanan argued that metro rail projects should be evaluated based on long-term factors such as urban expansion, industrial development, economic growth and future transport demand, rather than existing population alone. He said Madurai, as the gateway to southern Tamil Nadu, required a metro rail network. He also questioned the basis on which metro projects were approved for Kanpur, Indore, Nagpur and Bhubaneswar, claiming those cities have populations of less than 20 lakh.

The union further opposed the Centre's reported recommendation to implement a Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) instead of a metro, saying Madurai lacks the road infrastructure needed for such a project. The statement urged the Centre to reconsider its decision and accord approval for the Madurai Metro Rail project at the earliest.