Railway staff succumbs in Tiruchy accident as car rams into lorry

TIRUCHY: A railway employee was crushed to death after his car rammed into a lorry that was proceeding in front of Tiruchy on Friday night.

P Arivoli (33), a technician at Golden Rock Railway Workshop went to Madurai by his car on Friday and was returning in the night.

When he was at Fatima Nagar near Nagamangalam in Tiruchy-Madurai bypass, a lorry that was proceeding in front had applied sudden brake due to which Arivoli lost control of his car and rammed into the lorry from behind.

The accident resulted in Arivoli crushed to death.

On information, Manikandam police rushed to the spot and conducted an inquiry.

The police also retrieved the body and sent it to the GH. Traffic was disrupted for an hour and both the vehicles involved in the accident were removed from the road and the traffic resumed thereafter.

A case has been registered and investigations are underway.

Arivoli was survived by a wife and a baby boy.