Railway services modified for passengers due to maintenance works

CHENNAI: In an effort to prioritise passenger safety and ensure the smooth operation of train services, the South-Central Railway's Guntakal division has announced changes to its train schedule from 9 to 15 October due to ongoing engineering works.

As per press note, the full cancellations of the trains are; train number 07659, the Tirupati - Katpadi passenger, which usually departs from Tirupati at 06:50 am and train number 07582, the Katpadi - Tirupati passenger departing from Katpadi at 9:15 pm has also been fully cancelled.

Additionally, train number 06417, the Katpadi - Jolapettai Memu Express Special, usually departing from Katpadi at 09:30 pm and train number 06418, the Jolarpettai - Katpadi Memu Express Special, departing from Jolarpettai at 12.45 pm, are among the fully canceled services during this period.

And, the partial cancellations of the trains are; train number 16854, the Villupuram - Tirupati Express departing from Villupuram at 05.35 am, will be partially cancelled between Katpadi and Tirupati.

Similarly, train number 16853, the Tirupati - Villupuram Express, departing from Tirupati at 1.40 pm, will experience partial cancellations between Tirupati and Katpadi during the specified dates.

"These changes have been implemented to ensure the safety of passengers and engineering works taking place from 9 to 15 October, " stated the press note.