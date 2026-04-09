Railway Protection Force seizes 6 kg ganja in Tambaram

CHENNAI: RPF seized six kilograms of ganja, valued at around Rs 3 lakh, during a routine inspection at Tambaram Railway Station on Wednesday.
The Tambaram Railway Protection Force was conducting inspections when the Kacheguda-Pondicherry Express, coming from Telangana via Chennai, arrived at Platform 7.
During a search of the general compartment, the police noticed an unclaimed black bag under a seat.
When questioned, none of the passengers in the coach claimed ownership of the bag. Suspecting foul play, officers opened and examined it, discovering six packets concealed inside.
Upon inspection, the packets were found to contain ganja weighing a total of 6 kg valued at Rs 3 lakh. The RPF immediately seized the narcotics and alerted the Anti-Narcotics Wing. The contraband was later handed over to the anti-drug trafficking police for further investigation.
Preliminary investigations revealed that the ganja may have been smuggled from Telangana and was likely being transported to Puducherry via Chennai. A case has been registered, and officials are examining CCTV footage at the railway station to identify those responsible for the smuggling attempt.