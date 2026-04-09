Railway Protection Force seizes 6 kg ganja in Tambaram

The Tambaram Railway Protection Force was conducting inspections when the Kacheguda-Pondicherry Express, coming from Telangana via Chennai, arrived at Platform 7.

During a search of the general compartment, the police noticed an unclaimed black bag under a seat.

When questioned, none of the passengers in the coach claimed ownership of the bag. Suspecting foul play, officers opened and examined it, discovering six packets concealed inside.