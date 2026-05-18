Railway promotee officers flag promotion bottlenecks across departments

Among the demands raised before Railway Board officials and the 8th Central Pay Commission are a ‘One Time Special DPC’ for stagnated departments, additional Senior Scale and Junior Administrative Grade (JAG) posts, time-bound career progression, and parity in pay progression with direct recruits. A department-wise review presented at the meeting showed sharp disparities in promotion movement across railway services.

While organised Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS) streams such as Civil, Personnel, Stores, Mechanical, Electrical and Accounts have largely completed DPC processes up to 2025, delays continue in Traffic – Commercial and Signal – Telecom (S-T) services due to pending seniority and administrative issues.

The federation said that the situation was more severe in several miscellaneous cadres, where promotions were processed only when vacancies arise instead of through annual DPC cycles. One of the sharpest examples cited was the Education Department, where the last DPC for principal-level Group A and Senior Scale posts was held in 1982.

IRPOF also flagged shrinking and stagnant cadres across departments. It described Printing – Stationery as a ‘dying cadre’ with no existing Group B officers, while vacant posts in the EDP and CMT cadres have reportedly fallen under ‘deemed abolition’, with restructuring proposals still pending before authorities.