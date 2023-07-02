Railway police find lost gold chain from train septic tank in a day

CHENNAI: A woman who lost her 3 sovereign gold chain in the Nellai Express train toilet got it back safely with the help of the Railway police on the same day. Gomathi of Anna Nagar in Chennai was returning from Tirunelveli in the Nellai Express train in the B2 coach on Thursday night. On Friday early morning when the train was about to reach the Egmore railway station, Gomathi noticed her gold chain was missing and started to search everywhere near her place. However, Gomathi could not find the chain and then she got down in Egmore and filed a complaint with the Egmore railway police. Following that, Chengalpattu RPF searched for the chain with the help of the railway sanitary workers. The workers found the chain inside the pipeline of the septic tank of the train. The chain was recovered and handed to the RPF and the police handed over the chain to the owner at Chengalpattu railway station.