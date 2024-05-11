Railway police bust Vellore gang for theft from passengers on Mumbai trains

THANE: The Government Railway Police (GRP) on Friday claimed to have busted a gang that stole from people on trains with the arrest of four men and claimed to have detected 12 thefts committed by them.

The four, originally from Vellore in Tami Nadu, had targeted several train users on the Badlapur-Dombivli-Titwala belt, on the outskirts of Mumbai, an official said. On May 1, the GRP got a tip about four persons moving suspiciously near Platform No. 1 of Kalyan station.

The police questioned the four after apprehending them and found that they were involved in at least a dozen thefts on trains.

GRP senior inspectors Arshuddin Sheikh and Kiran Undre said the police recovered 11 mobile phones and a laptop, collectively valued at Rs 2.7 lakh, from the four men, identified as Satyaraj Onthurga (26), Krishna Ganesh (27), Skhativel Avaludan (27) and Ganesh Selvan (24).