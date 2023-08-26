Railway general manager inspects Bodinayakanur line electrification

MADURAI: Pramod Kumar, General Manager, Central Organisation for Railway Electrification (CORE), Prayagraj, conducted inspections in Madurai -Bodinayakanur section on Friday as part of electrification works. The GM then inspected foundation works for erecting the Over Head Electrical Masts in the section.

According to the Electrification Engineers, 60 per cent of foundations for erecting OHE Masts is completed and mast erection has commenced in the section.

The 100-track-kilometre electrification of Madurai - Bodinayakanur section is to be commissioned by December 2023 as per the target set by the Railway Board.

During the inspection, the General Manager inaugurated construction activities of Vallalnadhi Traction Substation near Andipatti station. The electrification will ensure seamless e-train operation.