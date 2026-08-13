Railway gatekeeper's bid to save elderly pedestrian fails; both died

The deceased, identified as Rahul (30), was a resident of Baghpat district in Uttar Pradesh and was working as a gatekeeper at the Gopurajapuram railway level crossing near Kumbakonam. He was residing at a house in Papanasam.

On Wednesday late at night, Rahul, who was on duty, closed the gate for the Nagercoil-Tambaram Antyodaya Superfast Express train.

Suddenly, Rahul noticed an elderly person around 60 years old trying to cross the track without noticing the approaching train.

Without any thought, Rahul ran to rescue the old man, but unfortunately they both lost their balance and fell on the track.