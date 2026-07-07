Railway gatekeeper saves man from train near Sirkazhi in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: A railway gatekeeper near Sirkazhi in Mayiladuthurai district of Tamil Nadu is being praised for saving a man who attempted to come in the path of a train.
The incident took place at the Arasur railway gate level crossing.
A video that went viral on Tuesday (July 7) shows a man stepping onto the tracks as a train approached.
The on-duty gatekeeper noticed him in time and acted quickly. He ran onto the tracks and pulled the man away moments before the train passed.
The gatekeeper's action prevented a tragedy and has drawn wide attention.
Residents, commuters, and railway officials have praised him on social media for his quick response.