Railway board tripple vacancies for assistant loco pilots post after the deadly Bengal train collision

CHENNAI: Facing flak from the Opposition and experts after the deadly Bengal train collision, the Union Railway Ministry has more than tripled the vacancies sanctioned for the post of Assistant Loco Pilots (ALPs) in all zones.

According to a circular from the Railway board issued to all zonal general managers, the number of ALP vacancies has been increased from 5,696 to 18,799.

Vidhya Dhar Sharma, director, Railway Board, in his circular to the GMs, said, “On receipt of additional demand of ALP from zonal general managers, the issue has been examined and it has been decided with the approval of competent authority to enhance ALP vacancies.”

The sanctioned ALP vacancies have been increased from 218 to 726 in Southern Railway.

Maximum enhancement was done for South East Central Railway with the board increasing the vacancies to 3,973 from the originally notified 1,192.

The board has instructed the GMs to take immediate action for processing the revised indent in consultation with RRB/Bangalore, who will take necessary action for providing a time window for finalising it within a week from the date of issue of the letter.

Welcoming the move, All India Loco Running Staff Association (AILRSA) which had made a representation to the board about it, said, “Officers have been regularly postponing periodic weekly rest, delaying the relieving of staff on inter-zone and inter-division transfer even after orders were issued, and also imposing leave restrictions citing staff shortage. This move would ease the problem to a certain extent. We hope the annual recruitment calendar will address the problems.”