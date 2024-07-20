Railway Board panel to explore loco pilots’ working conditions

CHENNAI: In the wake of complaints about highly demanding working conditions of loco pilots contributing to accidents, the Railway Board has decided to constitute a multi-disciplinary committee to deliberate and engage with their federations and submit recommendations on the issues/grievances of loco running staff raised by recognised and unrecognised unions.

The five-member committee of the Railway Board and even RDSO members would explore various areas, including changing the definition of high speed trains to 130 kmph from existing 110 kmph and deployment of assistant loco pilots in trains up to the speed of 130 kmph.

Vijay Kumar, under secretary (establishment - I), Railway Board, in his July 11 dated order stated that the multi-disciplinary committee would also explore deployment/non-deployment of co-pilot in EMU/MEMU trains and duty hours, periodical rest, deployment of manpower and their utilisation in addition to analysis of cases of breach of the board’s orders on the subject.

One of the terms of reference of the committee would also be studying the probability of holding aptitude test for loco pilots to make qualifying aptitude test mandatory at the stage of promotion from loco pilot of goods train to loco pilot of passenger trains and from loco pilot of passenger trains to loco pilot of mail/express trains.

The committee would also examine conduct of aptitude tests for assistant loco pilots and the number of attempts to be allowed to loco pilots after Signal Passing at Danger for reinstatement as loco pilots and redeployment of drivers who fail the aptitude test after Signal Passing at Danger. The idea of including the conduct of an aptitude test for train drivers after SPAD seems to have been motivated by the recent Goods Train collision - Kanchanjunga Express, which claimed 10 lives. The committee has been provided a month to submit its report to the board from the date of its constitution.