Railway Board orders counselling for train managers, section controllers

CHENNAI: In the aftermath of the Odisha train accident, the Railway Board (RB) has instructed all railway zones to compulsorily provide periodic counselling to the respective train managers and section controllers to increase their alertness and proper compliance in other duties during the normal and abnormal work situations.

JS Sehrawat, deputy director of traffic transportation (I), RB, in a circular dated June 7 (copy of which is available with DT Next), wrote to the Principal Chief Operations Managers (PCOMS) of all railway zones to prepare and execute a regular programme for counselling of all train-running employees on specific safety and movement issues.

“A system of periodic counselling of train managers and section controllers regarding their duties and responsibilities was required to ensure smooth and safe movement of trains on Indian railways,” said the railway board officer.

The board has also instructed the zones to nominate suitable senior train managers and section controllers as supervisors for periodic counselling process. The circular gains significance as it comes in the backdrop of allegations that manual oversight/failure on the part of the staff at Bahanaga Bazar station could have contributed to the Balasore train accident which claimed over 270 lives.

The first joint spot inspection report and subsequent preliminary investigation report confirmed that the ill-fated Coramandel Express veered onto the up-loop line despite the station manager giving the go ahead for the up main line, which allegedly resulted in the 3-train collision.