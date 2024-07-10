Begin typing your search...

Railway Board member reviews Southern Railway's infrastructure

During the meeting, Khandelwal discussed various operational aspects and proposed improvements, a Southern Railway press release said.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|10 July 2024 3:28 PM GMT
Railway Board member reviews Southern Railways infrastructure
X

Anil Kumar Khandelwal held an extensive review meeting with Kaushal Kishore and the principal heads of departments at the Southern Railway headquarters (Photo/X)

CHENNAI: Anil Kumar Khandelwal, member infrastructure of the Railway Board as part of his two-day visit to Southern Railway held an extensive review meeting with Kaushal Kishore, additional general manager, and the principal heads of departments at the Southern Railway headquarters on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Khandelwal discussed various operational aspects and proposed improvements, a Southern Railway press release said.

He particularly focused on the progress of infrastructural projects, station redevelopment under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, electrification projects, construction of Road Over Bridges (ROBs) and Road Under Bridges (RUBs), subways, road safety measures, and signal anf telecom works, along with other performance indicators. He emphasized the importance of completing these projects on time, minimizing disruptions to passenger traffic.

Following the review meeting, Khandelwal did an inspection of the Chennai Egmore – Villupuram section in a special train, with scheduled inspections in Tambaram, Chengalpattu, and Villupuram stations today.

Railway BoardSouthern RailwayAnil Kumar Khandelwalinfrastructural projectsstation redevelopmentAmrit Bharat Station Scheme
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X
    sidekick