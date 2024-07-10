Railway Board member reviews Southern Railway's infrastructure

CHENNAI: Anil Kumar Khandelwal, member infrastructure of the Railway Board as part of his two-day visit to Southern Railway held an extensive review meeting with Kaushal Kishore, additional general manager, and the principal heads of departments at the Southern Railway headquarters on Wednesday.



During the meeting, Khandelwal discussed various operational aspects and proposed improvements, a Southern Railway press release said.

He particularly focused on the progress of infrastructural projects, station redevelopment under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, electrification projects, construction of Road Over Bridges (ROBs) and Road Under Bridges (RUBs), subways, road safety measures, and signal anf telecom works, along with other performance indicators. He emphasized the importance of completing these projects on time, minimizing disruptions to passenger traffic.

Following the review meeting, Khandelwal did an inspection of the Chennai Egmore – Villupuram section in a special train, with scheduled inspections in Tambaram, Chengalpattu, and Villupuram stations today.