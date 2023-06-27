RailTel bags order to digitize TN State Marketing Corporation

NEW DELHI: RailTel on Tuesday bagged an order of Rs 294.37 Crores from Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (TASMAC) for end-to-end computerization and connectivity of Core and Support functions of TASMAC for a period of 5 years, a press statement said.

RailTel will be the System Integrator. It will provide end-to-end computerisation of its operations which includes design, development and deployment of the application.

The major modules of the application are Excise and TASMAC Integrated Supply Chain Management System (ETISCMS), Track and Trace (Supplier, Depot and Retail Vending Shop), HRMS (Human Resource Management System) and Financial and Accounting Module, RailTel stated. RailTel will also provide Data Centre and Data Recovery Centre infrastructure which will include clustering for 2-way disaster recovery operations with the State data centre (TNSDC), it said.

It would also provide IT infrastructure and services for the TASMAC system at the Head Office, Senior Regional Manager Office, District Manager Office, Depots and Retail Vending Shops in Tamil Nadu. The project will include Data Digitization, Master Data Creation and Migration of Historic data, internet connectivity at various locations, deployment of Help Desk and Manpower as well as operating, maintaining and managing the entire hardware and software System for a period of five years.

Speaking about the project, the Chairman and Managing Director of RailTel Sanjai Kumar said, "It is an important work order for RailTel for providing comprehensive ICT solutions to the client TASMAC."

"It is an important step for their digital transformation, transparency and revenue assurance. Securing this prestigious project in an open competitive bid is a reaffirmation of RailTel's key position in the domestic ICT space based on its strong technology expertise, industry partnerships and execution capabilities," he added.