Rail wheels move from Bihar to ICF; a unique place after Bengaluru, wheel production being carried out 24x7

“During the last fiscal year, the RWP produced 60,000 wheels. Of these, the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai alone received 18,000 wheels,” Sanjeev Kumar Roy, Principal Chief Materials Manager, said.

After production, the plant sends wheels to Southern Railway. It also receives raw materials such as steel and aluminium from various parts of Tamil Nadu.

“The plant needs raw materials for wheel casting. We have been receiving raw materials not only from the Indian Railways itself, but also from places such as Salem and Thoothukudi,” Roy said.

The Rail Wheel Plant produced 60,699 wheels in the 2025-26 financial year. “For the current fiscal year, we have fixed a target of 72,000 wheels. Of this target, we produced 18,261 wheels in the first quarter,” Aman Raj, Chief Mechanical Engineer, said.

The Integral Coach Factory in Chennai needs more wheels from RWP, Bela, owing to the increased production of Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) and Broad Gauge Carriage (BGC) trains.