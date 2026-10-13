Rail transport of cars, trucks fetches Rs 41.62 crore at Singaperumal Koil

The Chennai Division transported 24,910 cars manufactured by Hyundai and Toyota during the financial year, earning Rs 39.74 crore. The shipments involved 204 rakes and 5,083 wagons.

The division also transported 494 Daimler (BharatBenz) trucks from Singaperumal Koil to Farrukh Nagar in Haryana covering 2,291 km, involved eight rakes and 255 wagons and generated Rs 1.88 crore. Between April and September 2026, the goods shed handled 4,300 cars: 4,024 Hyundai and 276 Toyota vehicles generating Rs 7.04 crore in revenue.

During the same six-month period, the division transported 384 BharatBenz trucks to Farrukh Nagar, earning Rs 1.51 crore. This was about 80.3% of the Rs 1.88 crore earned from truck transportation during the whole of 2025–26.