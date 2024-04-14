Rail traffic restored after goods train held due to hot axle near Kettandapatti railway station

CHENNAI: Southern Railway on Sunday said in a press note that a goods train was held up near Kettandapatti railway station in Chennai - Jolarpettai section from 17:30 hrs, due to hot axle detected in the seventeenth wagon.

Three express trains being operated in the UP line have been regulated for over two hrs due to this.

Restoration works were carried out in full swing and normal traffic has been restored at 19:40hrs, added the statement.