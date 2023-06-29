Rail min announces stoppage of Chennai - Kollam (Quilon) express in Sivakasi

Chennai: Union Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw recently announced the stoppage of the Chennai - Kollam (Quilon) express train in Sivakasi railway station.

This comes after state Bharatiya Janata Party chief K Annamalai's request letter to the Union Railway ministry.

"We thank Union Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for considering our request and announcing the stoppage of the Chennai - Kollam express in Sivakasi. Frequent travellers from Sivakasi will immensely benefit from this considerate decision of the Railway ministry," Annamalai said in a tweet.