Rahul to meet Rakesh Sharma today in Nilgiris

COIMBATORE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to make a stopover in The Nilgiris on his way to Wayanad on Saturday.

MP Rahul Gandhi is visiting his Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency after his parliamentary membership was restored with the Supreme Court putting on hold his conviction in a 2019 defamation case over his ‘Modi’ surname remarks.

Rahul is expected to arrive at Coimbatore International Airport by a special flight in the morning and reach Yellanalli in Ooty by 11am. There, he is scheduled to meet Rakesh Sharma, the first Indian astronaut to travel to space, at a private resort. Also, he would get to know the process of making homemade chocolates in the resort.

Then, Rahul is likely to visit Muthunadu Mund, a Toda tribal village and interact with the tribals. There is also a possibility of him visiting the Theppakadu elephant camp.