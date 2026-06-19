Rahul reaches out to DMK amid Opposition setbacks, responds warmly to Stalin's birthday greeting

As Rahul Gandhi turned 56, leaders across the political spectrum extended birthday wishes to the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha. Stalin's message, however, was notably brief, reflecting the strained ties between the DMK and Congress following the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

"Birthday greetings to Hon'ble Leader of Opposition Thiru. @RahulGandhi. Wishing you good health and happiness," Stalin posted on X.

The terse greeting marked a sharp departure from last year's message, when Stalin described Gandhi as his "brother-in-ideals" and said they were united by "thought, vision and purpose".