Rahul mud-slings nation abroad; if polls were unfair, let all INDIA MPs resign: Tamilisai

CHENNAI: Former Governor and senior BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday flayed the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi for his remarks against the Lok Sabha elections during his ongoing tour to the US.

Condemning Gandhi for mud-slinging on Lok Sabha elections among outsiders, Tamilisai said, "It is regrettable that the Leader of Opposition made such illogical comments while on a US tour against the World’s largest democracy."

Tamilisai pointed out that Rahul Gandhi 2 in Lok Sabha constituencies and his party in 90 seats in the recently held Lok Sabha elections and questioned whether they too could be termed illegal. “He didn't make such accusations immediately after the election results were declared. But he was celebrating his party's small-scale victory compared to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections as if it was a landslide victory," Tamilisai said in a social media post, alluding to Rahul's comment that the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in India were not conducted fairly.

The senior BJP leader also questioned why Rahul did not go to court to challenge the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, if he had genuinely had concerns over the conduct of the polls.

Terming Rahul a traitor who talked ill of his motherland abroad, the former BJP state president said, "He never made such accusations inside Parliament or while in India. It is a shame he made such comments against the Election Commission of India and the nation as a whole. He deserves to be called a traitor."

"Will the 40 MPs from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry who have won by unfair manners, going by the statement of Rahul Gandhi, resign from their posts? If the elections were held unfairly, as claimed by Rahul Gandhi, they should put in their papers. Will DMK leader MK Stalin condemn Rahul for this?" she questioned.