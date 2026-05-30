Rahul loyalist Jothimani seeks AICC probe into TN Congress election management

In a strongly worded statement addressed to national president Mallikarjun Kharge and the AICC leadership, she claimed that constituencies were allocated to suit candidates who had already been selected, and alleged large-scale corruption in the guise of internal surveys.

Jothimani alleged that several senior functionaries who had served the party for decades, as well as leaders with genuine winning prospects, were side-lined during the selection process, while newcomers and candidates with little or no prospects were included after specific constituencies were negotiated for them.