Rahul is the center of opposition unity: Thirumavalavan

CHENNAI: Pointing out the dismissal of an appeal filed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi against his conviction, VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan said that the BJP is trying to weaken the opposition unity by weakening the leader.



After paying respect to Rettamalai Srinivasan in Chennai on Friday, Thirumavalavan urged the democratic powers to unit against the forces of Sanathan. "Sanathan powers are trying to divide the people in the name of caste and religion. It is important to defeat such forces. Opposition parties should unite to save our Constitution," he said.



He added that BJP, in the cover of taking legal action, is taking revenge against Rahul Gandhi. "He has become stronger after Bharat Jodo Yatra. This has caused fear in BJP camp. His popularity has increased, " he said.



Thirumavalavan said that Rahul Gandhi spoke about connections between Adani and prime minister Modi during the Parliament session. "So the BJP has used the case to prevent Rahul Gandhi from speaking in the Parliament. They also believe that by weakening Rahul Gandhi, they can weaken the opposition unity. He is the center of opposition unity, " he added.



Earlier, Thirumavalavan paid respect to Rettamalai Srinivasan at Otteri burial ground on his death anniversary.

