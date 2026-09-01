Rahul INDIA bloc’s only PM face, asserts Vaiko

Talking to media persons in Tirunelveli, the senior leader clarified his party’s stance that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alone could be the INDIA bloc’s prime ministerial candidate in the 2029 Lok Sabha election, as the Grand Old Party heads the alliance.

Responding to questions about Congress minister S Rajeshkumar’s threat that the party’s ministers will resign from the Cabinet if ruling party members continue to promote CM Vijay as a PM candidate, Vaiko attributed it to individual choice rather than a formal decision by the TVK. “Rahul Gandhi can definitely be the prime ministerial candidate in the Lok Sabha election. Since the Congress leads the INDIA bloc, its candidate can be the prime ministerial candidate,” he said, adding that even in the Chief Minister’s imagination, there could be no such view.