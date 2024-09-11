Rahul has no moral right to criticise Modi: Tamilisai

CHENNAI: State BJP unit on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, saying that the Congress leader must ask DMK president and Chief Minister MK Stalin to know about the atrocities of the Emergency period.

Condemning the Rae Bareli MP for his remarks against the Government of India, the former governor and senior BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan said it was former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, the grandmother of Rahul Gandhi who brought Emergency in India by defaming the Constitution of India.

"You (RaGa) don't have any moral right to criticise PM Narendra Modi-led Indian Government by sitting in the United States. You must discuss with your ally Stalin and know about the Emergency atrocities," Tamilisai said in a social media post.

Meanwhile, State BJP spokesperson ANS Prasad suggested that Rahul Gandhi join Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and undergo training with the Sangh to gain a deeper insight.

"It's time for Gandhi to join hands with the RSS and learn their inclusive ideology. Only after learning about RSS, Rahul can become a constructive force in Indian politics. Until then, RaGa's criticisms will remain baseless and hypocritical. The RSS will continue to shape India's future with the people's support, regardless of Gandhi's stance," Prasad said in a statement.

Further, Prasad said India has witnessed a significant transformation, especially in the lives of women under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Rahul and the INDI Alliance are attempting to defame India on foreign soil. They will be rejected globally, " he noted.