Rahul Gandhi writes to Premalatha Vijayakanth

CHENNAI: Former Congress national president and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that the seeds sowed by deceased DMDK founder Vijayakanth will continue to inspire the party leadership and cadres.

In his letter addressed to Premalatha Vijayakanth, copy of which was circulated to the media by the Tamilnadu Congress leadership, Rahul Gandhi said, "I am deeply saddened by the passing of your husband Captain Vijayakanth Ji. We have lost a leader who touched the hearts of millions."

Stating that 'Captain' Vijayakanth enthralled generations of moviegoers and his spectacular array of work reflected both, his dynamism and ability to persevere, Rahul said, "His seamless transition to public life was as much a product of his vision, as well as the tremendous goodwill that he enjoyed. His fierce commitment to social justice and public welfare shaped his politics. The seeds he sowed will continue to inspire the DMDK leadership and workers to carry forward his legacy."

"I can imagine your anguish at losing him. I offer my heartfelt condolences to your family and well-wishers in this difficult time, " Rahul added.