Rahul Gandhi to meet NEET suicide victims' kin today

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will meet the families of students who died by suicide following the alleged NEET question paper leak during his one-day visit to the State on Saturday, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president B Manickam Tagore said.
In a social media post, Tagore said Rahul Gandhi would arrive in Tamil Nadu by a flight at 10 am and travel to Mahabalipuram, where he will address 74 District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents attending a 10-day training camp at the TTDC complex.
Rahul will also meet the families who lost their children following the alleged NEET question paper leak. Tagore said he had personally met the bereaved families on July 11 and 12, and Rahul's interaction with them would reaffirm the Congress party's support for students and their families. After the recent NEET question paper leak, three medical aspirants in Tamil Nadu have committed suicide.
Later, Rahul will hold detailed discussions with 74 DCC presidents until 4 pm. He will subsequently meet senior Tamil Nadu Congress leaders, including former TNCC presidents, MPs, former ministers, MLAs and AICC secretaries, to discuss the state's current political situation and the party's future course. Rahul is scheduled to leave for New Delhi on a flight at 7 pm.