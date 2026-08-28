Rahul Gandhi INDIA bloc's 2029 PM candidate: Minister P Viswanathan

His remarks came amid growing calls from ruling TVK ministers, legislators and sections of the public to project Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay as a possible prime ministerial candidate, as a wider debate continues over other potential national leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal.

"As Congress leaders, we are very clear. Our beloved leader and Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, is the INDIA bloc's prime ministerial candidate for 2029," Viswanathan said.

Providing details of Tamil Nadu's efforts to ensure the safety of tourists from the state stranded in Nepal, Viswanathan said a four-member ministerial committee was urgently dispatched to the neighbouring country on Thursday night to oversee relief measures.

The death toll from flash floods rose to 469 earlier on Friday, as search-and-rescue operations continued for a third day, with nearly 1,000 people still missing in the Himalayan nation.