Rahul Gandhi hiding behind anti-socials, alleges Nainar Nagenthran

CHENNAI: Lambasting the Congress over the nationwide protests against alleged irregularities in the NEET, BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran on Thursday claimed that those demonstrating in Delhi were not students but rowdies from the Northeastern states, attempting to foment unrest.
Talking to reporters at Kamalalayam after leading a protest against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Nainar alleged that the Opposition was deliberately politicising the issue despite the Centre having acted against those responsible for the examination irregularities.
Referring to the NEET controversy, he said the examination was introduced during the Congress-led UPA regime in 2012 and accused the DMK of having remained silent then. Rejecting allegations that the BJP was responsible for bringing NEET, he said the National Investigation Agency had exposed the paper leak, those involved had been arrested, and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had already apologised to students after the re-examination.
Nagenthran further said future NEET examinations would be conducted through a computer-based system to eliminate the possibility of malpractice. "Rahul Gandhi is hiding behind those protesting against NEET even after action has been initiated against the offenders. The people protesting in Delhi are not genuine students. They are rowdies from the Northeastern States and are creating disturbances," he alleged.
His remarks came against the backdrop of sustained protests in the national capital demanding accountability over the NEET issue and the resignation of the Union Education Minister. Rahul Gandhi, along with Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other party leaders, had recently staged a protest outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence before being detained by the police.
Nainar also targeted the ruling TVK government over ministers attending screenings of CM C Joseph Vijay's film Jana Nayagan. In a swipe, he said, "There is no Jana Nayagam (democracy) in the government, but ministers have assembled in theatres for a film titled Jana Nayagan." With the State Budget scheduled to be presented on August 5, he alleged that the government was neglecting farmers, particularly those in the Cauvery delta, while its ministers remained preoccupied with the film.