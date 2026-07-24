Rahul Gandhi hiding behind anti-socials, alleges Nainar Nagenthran

Talking to reporters at Kamalalayam after leading a protest against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Nainar alleged that the Opposition was deliberately politicising the issue despite the Centre having acted against those responsible for the examination irregularities.

Referring to the NEET controversy, he said the examination was introduced during the Congress-led UPA regime in 2012 and accused the DMK of having remained silent then. Rejecting allegations that the BJP was responsible for bringing NEET, he said the National Investigation Agency had exposed the paper leak, those involved had been arrested, and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had already apologised to students after the re-examination.

Nagenthran further said future NEET examinations would be conducted through a computer-based system to eliminate the possibility of malpractice. "Rahul Gandhi is hiding behind those protesting against NEET even after action has been initiated against the offenders. The people protesting in Delhi are not genuine students. They are rowdies from the Northeastern States and are creating disturbances," he alleged.