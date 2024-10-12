Rahul Gandhi, CPM, CPI criticise Union rail ministry for spike in accidents

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Saturday attacked the Union government over the train accident in Tamil Nadu, saying no lessons have been learnt despite many fatalities in numerous accidents.

In a post on X, Rahul said, “The Mysuru-Darbhanga train accident mirrors the horrific Balasore accident – a passenger train colliding with a stationary goods train. Despite many lives lost in numerous accidents, no lessons are learned. Accountability starts at the top. How many more families must be destroyed before the government wakes up?”

Retorting to Rahul’s statements was Union minister L Murugan, who said: “Rahul Gandhi has given a childish statement on the accident in Tiruvallur.”

While speaking to reporters after worshipping at the Srirangam Sri Ranganatha Swamy temple, he said: “Investigations are underway on the accident in Tiruvallur. Real cause of the accident and technical snag would be found only after the detailed investigation. The number of accidents has remarkably come down in the past 10 years of BJP rule.”

Meanwhile, the CPM and CPI on Saturday accused the Union Ministry of Railways of negligence, which has led to a spike in train accidents in the country, including the collision at Kavarapettai near the city on Friday night.

“This accident, which has now taken place within Southern Railway’s territory, highlights the seriousness of the situation. A rise in accidents even on the perceived relatively safe SR infrastructure is a cause for alarm,” CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan said in a statement. We urge that the Union government to be more vigilant and take appropriate measures to avoid such accidents in the future.”

CPI state secretary R Mutharasan said that the Union Government should realise that massive reduction in the number of employees in the railway administration and relying only on modern technologies has not helped in preventing accidents. “The Union Government should come forward to implement the recommendations given by the high-level committees,” he demanded.