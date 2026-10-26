Rahul convoy collision: Tagore demands Shah's explanation

CHENNAI: TNCC president Manickam Tagore on Monday expressed concern over the incident involving the vehicle of the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi in Uttar Pradesh and demanded that Union Home Minister Amit Shah explain the circumstances surrounding it.
In a statement, Tagore questioned how the security of the country's Leader of the Opposition could not be ensured, stressing that the incident raised serious concerns about the safety of leaders holding high constitutional responsibilities.
Tagore made the remarks after Gandhi's convoy were involved in a collision on the Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh.
He sought accountability from Shah, asking whether there had been any lapses in the security arrangements and who was responsible for ensuring Rahul Gandhi's safety.
Tagore said the issue was not merely about a vehicle accident but also concerned the security of a key constitutional functionary. He emphasised that political differences were inevitable in a democracy, but there could be no room for negligence in protecting the Leader of the Opposition.