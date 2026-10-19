Raghava Lawrence to distribute 5,000 silk sarees on October 29

Larencce Charitable Trust – The Pattu Saree Scheme 🙏🏼 As Larencce Charitable Trust proudly completes 20 years of service, I’m happy to announce a new initiative - The Pattu Saree Scheme. Over the past 20 years, our trust has undertaken several initiatives, supporting children’s education, heart surgeries, people with physical disabilities, food distribution, and many other causes. During one of my visits to serve those in need, a woman approached me and handed me a letter requesting a beautiful pattu saree of her own. After reading her letter, I began to think how many other women in rural areas had never had the opportunity to see or wear a pattu saree in their lifetime. So I’ll be starting with 5000 sarees. This initiative comes from a simple thought to bring joy to their faces and receive the blessings of all the mothers. ❤️ On my birthday, October 29, I will be launching this initiative in Royapuram, the place where I grew up. I need all your blessings and support for this new initiative. 🙏🏼 #Serviceisgod