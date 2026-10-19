Raghava Lawrence to distribute 5,000 silk sarees on October 29

CHENNAI: Actor and choreographer Raghava Lawrence has announced plans to distribute 5,000 silk sarees to women as the charitable initiative by the Lawrence Charitable Trust completes 20 years of service.
The new initiative is announced as the Pattu Saree scheme. The programme will be launched on October 29, his birthday, in Royapuram, where he grew up.
In a video posted on X, Lawrence said the initiative was inspired by a woman who approached him during his service activities and handed him a letter requesting a silk saree.
After reading the letter, he said he began thinking about women in rural areas who might never have had the opportunity to see or wear a silk saree.
Announcing the project as the Lawrence Foundation completes 20 years of service, Lawrence said, "This initiative comes from a simple thoughts to bring joy to their faces and receive the blessings of all the mothers."
"The foundation has undertaken several charitable activities over the past two decades, including supporting children's education, funding heart surgeries, assisting persons with disabilities and distributing food," he added.