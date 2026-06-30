Raghava Lawrence rules out contesting Tiruchy East bypoll, says politics should be for the people

CHENNAI: Actor and choreographer Raghava Lawrence on Tuesday clarified that he will not contest the upcoming Tiruchy East Assembly by-election, putting an end to speculation linking him with a possible candidature on behalf of TVK.
According to a Maalaimalar report, in a video posted on his X page on June 30, Lawrence said he would not enter politics merely out of personal ambition and would do so only for the welfare of the people.
"I will not contest the Tiruchy East by-election. Do not assume that I am not entering politics at all. I only said I will not contest in Tiruchy East; I did not say I will not contest anywhere else," he said.
Lawrence had recently announced his intention to enter politics and stated that he would consult his fans before deciding whether to launch a new political party or join an existing one. Following those remarks, speculation surfaced on social media that he could contest the Tiruchy East by-election as a TVK candidate.
Explaining his decision, Lawrence said opportunities should first be given to those who have worked for the party from the grassroots level. "Should I be the one to contest in Tiruchy East? Or should it be those who have been pasting posters since Vijay Sir became a hero, and those who have worked tirelessly since the party was founded? Vijay Sir will decide that," he said. Drawing an analogy, he added, "Someone plants a seed, waters it and nurtures it until it becomes a tree. Is it right for me to simply come and enjoy the fruit? One must join the party, work hard for years and earn the opportunity."
Lawrence said many people had encouraged him to contest and assured him of victory. "At shooting locations and in my office, people would greet me saying, 'Welcome, MLA Sir.' I am grateful for all the love and support," he said.
The Tiruchy East constituency fell vacant after Chief Minister Vijay, who won from both Perambur and Tiruchy East in the Assembly election, chose to retain Perambur and resigned as MLA from Tiruchy East. The Election Commission is expected to announce the by-election schedule soon.