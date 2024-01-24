Ragging: Two TNNLU students barred from appearing in exams

TIRUCHY: Two final year students of Tamil Nadu National Law University (TNNLU) were barred from appearing in the semester examinations on charges of their alleged involvement in ragging a classmate by offering him urine-tainted soft drinks.

Sources said, on Jan 6, a final year student from TNNLU was offered with soft drink mixed with urine by two of his classmates and on January 10, the victim lodged a complaint with the TNNLU vice-chancellor V Nagaraj, narrating the incident and theVC who suspended the accused students ordered an inquiry and appointed a fact-finding committee.

Meanwhile, on Jan 11, registrar S M Balakrishnan, filed a complaint against the two students with the Ramji Nagar police, based on the recommendations by the nine-member anti-ragging panel, comprising two students, two parents, two lawyers, and two teachers and a case was registered.

At this juncture, the victim voluntarily withdrew the complaint submitted with the VC. However, as the inquiry commenced by the committee, the final report has been submitted before the EC of the university that includes high court judges and lawyers.

In the meantime, the anti-ragging committee was reconvened on Monday (Jan 22) evening, and submitted its final report to the EC and recommended to initiate action as per UGC guidelines.

According to the guidelines, the two students were barred from appearing for their 10th semester exams and they would be directed to resume their semester from next academic year (2024-25). The recommendations would be finalised at the next week’s EC meeting, sources said.