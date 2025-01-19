Radiotherapist killed as stray cattle hits bike in Tiruchy 

TIRUCHY: A radiotherapist died after some stray cattle ran amok and hit his two-wheeler in Tiruchy on Saturday. It is said that R Manimaran (30), a resident from Siruvayalur in Tiruchy and a radiotherapist at a private hospital in Tiruchy city was returning home on Saturday at around 1.30 am after his duty in a two-wheeler.

When he was nearing Rajiv Gandhi Nagar at around 2.30 am, a herd of stray cattle ran amok on the road and one of them hit his two-wheeler.

Since Manimaran was going at a high speed, he lost control of the vehicle, fell and died on the spot. On information, Somarasampettai police rushed to the spot and sent the body to Tiruchy GH.

Based on the complaint by Manimaran’s wife Durga Devi, a case was registered and investigations are on.