Radio-tagged vulture electrocuted in Nilgiris

The captive-bred scavenger was initially released in Maharashtra's Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve in December 2025 after being fitted with a radio collar to monitor its movements. It later dispersed into Karnataka, where it was rescued in the Kalaburagi region after developing health complications.

Following treatment, the Karnataka and Tamil Nadu Forest Departments jointly relocated the bird to the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve on April 7 this year. Conservationists had hoped the bird would adapt to its new surroundings, as Mudumalai is home to the largest concentration of white-rumped vultures in South India.