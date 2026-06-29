Radio-tagged vulture electrocuted in Nilgiris

COIMBATORE: A radio-tagged white-rumped vulture relocated from Maharashtra to the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) as part of a conservation initiative died after being electrocuted by an overhead power line in the Nilgiris on Sunday.
The captive-bred scavenger was initially released in Maharashtra's Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve in December 2025 after being fitted with a radio collar to monitor its movements. It later dispersed into Karnataka, where it was rescued in the Kalaburagi region after developing health complications.
Following treatment, the Karnataka and Tamil Nadu Forest Departments jointly relocated the bird to the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve on April 7 this year. Conservationists had hoped the bird would adapt to its new surroundings, as Mudumalai is home to the largest concentration of white-rumped vultures in South India.
The captive-bred scavenger was initially released in Maharashtra's Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve in December 2025 after being fitted with a radio collar to monitor its movements
However, the vulture struggled to settle in its new habitat. Instead of remaining within the core vulture landscape in Sigur, it repeatedly ventured into surrounding areas, including Gudalur, Kalhatty and the hills around Ebbanad near Ooty.
Forest officials said the bird was recaptured and released into the Sigur landscape on multiple occasions in an effort to encourage it to remain in its suitable habitat. Despite these interventions, it continued making long-distance movements before coming into contact with a live overhead power line in the Nilgiris Forest Division, where it was electrocuted.
The carcass was recovered by the Forest Department, and a post-mortem examination was conducted by veterinarians to confirm the cause of death. Officials said they would investigate the reasons for its failure to adapt to its new environment. The Maharashtra Forest Department has also been informed of the incident.
The death has renewed concerns over the threat posed by power infrastructure to vultures in the Sigur landscape. Conservationists have repeatedly highlighted overhead power lines as one of the leading causes of mortality among birds in the region. S Bharathidasan, Secretary of Arulagam, said electricity lines passing through vulture habitats should be insulated or converted to bundled cabling to minimise the risk of electrocution.