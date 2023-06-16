Radical links: Over 200 under Kovai police radar

COIMBATORE: Around 200 persons have been brought under the radar of Coimbatore city police for their radical links.

In the aftermath of the car blast near Sangameswarar Temple at Kottaimedu in Coimbatore on October 23, last year, the police stepped up monitoring of persons with radical views on social media.

A few days ago, the houses of two persons with suspected links to radical elements were searched by police in Ukkadam. Police seized mobile phones and laptops from their houses. Both the suspects were however let off after an inquiry.

A team of cyber crime experts have been deployed to monitor the activities of suspects in cyberspace. “We have identified around 200 persons with radical thoughts and have brought them under our continuous watch. It includes people from different walks of life, including youth, elderly, educated and others,” said an official.