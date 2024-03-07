Begin typing your search...

The new station with fire and water tender was equipped with adequate infrastructure facilities at a cost of Rs 182.11 lakh, Appavu said.

ByDTNEXT Bureau|6 March 2024 11:00 PM GMT
Radhapuram in Tirunelveli gets new fire station
Representative Image

MADURAI: A newly established fire station at Radhapuram in Tirunelveli district was inaugurated by M Appavu, Speaker of Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on Wednesday in the presence of Collector K P Karthikeyan. A total of 17 brigades including the station fire officer have been inducted into service in Radhapuram station.

The new station with fire and water tender was equipped with adequate infrastructure facilities at a cost of Rs 182.11 lakh, Appavu said. It was during the tenure of M. Karunanidhi, former Chief Minister, fire service stations were introduced in Valliyur and Thisayanvilai in the district, he recalled. Lauding the efforts of the fire brigades, he said they played a crucial role in rescuing several people in the flood hit Tirunelveli and neighbouring Thoothukudi. N Vijayakumar, Deputy Director, Southern Region, Fire and Rescue Services Department, District Fire Officer S Vinoth and others were present, sources said.

TamilnaduTirunelveliFire StationsRadhapuramLegislative Speaker M Appavu
DTNEXT Bureau

