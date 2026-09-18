Radhakrishnan appointed TNERC chairperson

The state government also appointed former TNPDCL distribution director AR Mascurnas as member and A Muthusaratha as member (Legal), filling all three statutory posts through an order issued by the Energy Department on Friday.

TNERC had been without any office-bearer since June 25 after chairman R Manivannan resigned. Member (Legal) B Mohan had demitted office on March 9, while member K Venkatesan completed his tenure on June 1.

Manivannan, who remained the lone office-holder from June 2, resigned on June 19 and his resignation was accepted on June 24.